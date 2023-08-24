A while ago, the TRP report for week 33 was unveiled, and as we always do, we bring you the ranking list. Every Thursday, BARC releases a report giving insight into which shows worked the best based on the viewership they received, and fans are always excited to know who tops it. Staying true to what seems to be a tradition now is Anupamaa again taking the No. 1 spot.

Scroll below to know how well the other shows performed and their ratings.

Anupamaa – starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in pivotal roles, is one of the most loved shows in the Hindi television show space. As per the report by Filmibeat, the Star Plus show continues to rule the TRP chart despite a marginal decrease in its viewership than the week gone by. Rupali’s character’s unwavering dedication to protecting her family, MaAn’s romance and the current drama are keeping its fans hooked. The show got a 2.6 rating this week compared to 2.7 in Week 32.

Following Anupamaa on the TRP chat is Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The show, currently starring Bhavika Sharma, Shakti Arora and Sumit Singh, managed to secure its No. 2 spot again with a commendable rating of 2.2. Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod-led Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai landed in the third spot with a rating of 2.1.

Bhagya Lakshmi climbed up a spot this week and captured the fourth spot on the TRP list with a 1.9 rating, while Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Tandav slipped to the No. 5 spot with the same viewership. Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Chahatein, Imlie and Faltu occupied the sixth, seventh and eighth spots, respectively, with a 1.8, 1.7 and 1.7 rating.

The last two shows that made the cut into this week’s Top 10 are Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya and Sab TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah on spots 9 and 10, respectively. Both shows earned a 1.7 rating but saw a slip compared to last week. The Paras Kalnawat, Baseer Ali and Sana Sayyad show was on the eighth spot the previous week, while Taarak was at No 9.

Did your favourite show make the top 10 on this week’s TRP list? Let us know in the comments.

