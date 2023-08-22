Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a popular Indian sitcom, that has captured the hearts of viewers across the country. With its relatable characters, witty dialogues, and wholesome humour, the sitcom has garnered a massive fan following and remains a staple in the Indian television landscape, offering a daily dose of laughter and positivity to viewers of all ages.

All the characters in the show have become fan favourites. From Dayaben to Jethalal Champaklal Gada, all the characters have won a special place in the audience’s hearts. However, a user on Reddit has shared a Conspiracy theory which claims Popatlal is a paedophile. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Reddit user, who is also a Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fan, penned a post on the platform that read, “So I was just watching one of Popatlal’s infinite marriage tracks and the girl in the scene was very young, no more than 25-26 I think. This made me think about the post here from today’s morning about the character’s age and I’m pretty sure Popatlal is at the very least 45, if not more.”

“Despite his age, he had never looked for someone his age and is always eyeing someone 20 years younger. He also got some sadistic kinks of torturing himself with heartbreaks. Every time he’s about to get married, he’ll go out of his way to somehow break the marriage and become a hero,” the TMKOC fan wrote.

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fan further explained, “I can imagine a future where the sanskari Tapu will sacrifice his love for Sonu and convince her to marry Popatlal, of course after Champaklal speech. Imo that would be some epic shit.” He also penned a warning note claiming that it’s only a satire and the conspiracy theory should only be taken with a pinch of salt. Take a look at the post.

As soon as the Reddit post went viral, several Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans thronged to the comment section. A user wrote, “Then both tapu and jethalal will be in their balconys to good morning babita ji and sonu. And that tune will be played.” Another user “The new actress playing bawri is 23-24 and the actor playing bagha is 41. Bagha pedo confirmed.”

A fourth user commented, “I don’t think Popatlal’s character should be blamed here. It’s all asit’s fault. Apparently, everyone stopped aging after Tapu Sena went to college.”

So what do you think about the Reddit user’s conspiracy theory of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Popatlal? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Is Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra’s Official Spouse? The Couple Spark Wedding Rumours As An Officer’s Post Goes Viral, “Mr & Mrs Kundrra Ko Kisi Ki Nazar Naa Lage” React Happy Fans

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News