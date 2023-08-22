Rakhi Sawant’s ‘alleged’ husband, Adil Khan Durrani – was recently released from jail after spending five months there and made shocking allegations against the Bigg Boss fame. From accusing Rakhi of drugging him and lying to the media about the miscarriage to commenting about her divorce from Ritesh – Adil spoke about many things. As these claims/comments made the headlines, Rakhi’s brother, Rakesh Sawant, has spoken up.

In a recent chat, Rakesh slammed Adil and stated that his sister had fallen prey to ‘Love Jihad’ and was forced to convert to Islam. Read on to know all he had to say.

When asked what his views on the recent allegations made by Adil Khan Durrani against Rakhi Sawant, Rakesh told TellyTalkIndia (via Times Now News), “Main ek sari kahani bohut pehle se janta hoon. Usne Rakhi ka jeevan barbad karke rakh diya. Jo ek acchi khasi zindagi woh jee rahi thi, usko tabah kar diya, barbaad kar diya Adil ne. Adil kaise marta tha Rakhi ko, torture karta tha. Kaise videos karta tha and sari cheezen usko dikhake ki main YouTube pe dal dunga, Insta pe dal dunga, main tere career barbad kar dunga, Yeh saari baatein jab mujhe pata chali, mujhe laga ki main khud usko maar du.”

Further talking about the torture Rakhi Sawant had to suffer cause of Adil Khan Durrani, Rakesh said, “Aaj Rakhi ke paas paisa nahi hai. Adil sabko paisa khilake saare videos delete karwaye. Adil ke mobile kyun chupaya gaya. Aaj koi nahi hai Rakhi ke sath. Media bhi nahi hai jab media ka zarurat hai Rakhi ko. Maa ke cancer mein bhi Rakhi hamesha roti rehti thi. Aaj love jehad Rakhi ke sath hi hogaya. Aaj usko blackmail karke Muslim bana diya.”

He continued, “Usko itna torture kiya. Rakhi ke sharir ke daag nahi dekhe the aapne. Jis din mummy ko hamne shraddhanjali di, uss din hi woh futfut ke royi. Woh darti thi Adil se.”

