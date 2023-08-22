Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss just finished the second season of the OTT version, and now the reality show is back with another season of the TV version. Yes! you read the right. Bigg Boss 17 finally has a theme, a premiere date and a rumoured list of possible contestants. According to various media reports, the new season of Bigg Boss is all set to premiere on September 30.

However, this might not come as a surprise since mostly Bigg Boss starts on the first weekend of October and runs for a time duration of four months, finishing in mid-February. But what comes as a surprise for this season is the theme of the show.

If rumours are to be believed, then Bigg Boss 17, this year will be a war of singles Vs couples! For the past few years, the show has been bringing a couple into the house as a contestant to spice up things. Last season it was the rumoured couple, Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. In Bigg Boss 15 it was Rakhi Sawant & her ex-husband Riteish while Shamita Shetty & Raqesh Bapat also saw a union for some days. Bigg Boss 14 had Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla and best friends Jasmine Bhasin & Aly Goni confessing their feelings for each other on the show.

Now reports suggest that this season, it will not be just one couple but a war of couples vs singles. Interestingly, this was the rumoured theme for Nach Baliye’s next season as well but that did not materialise. Now according to a report on Telly Chakkar, Bigg Boss will be tapping on this theme.

Coming to the list of rumoured contestants, there are a lot of speculations over a lot of names. After Bigg Boss OTT season 1, there were many contestants who got an entry to Salman Khan’s main reality show on TV. This list included Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, and Raqesh Bapat for a few days. This year, after Bigg Boss OTT 2, Jiya Shankar, Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, and Bebika Dhurve’s names have been on various rumoured lists to take an entry in the Bigg Boss House.

Every year, Bigg Boss has a famous couple, but this year, the theme revolves around couples names of Star Plus’ show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s lead pair Aishwarya Sharma & Neil Bhatt, are expected to join Bigg Boss 17. Pandya House couple Alice Kaushik & Kanwar Dhillon have also been approached for the show.

The show every year has some favourite and top stars of TV, and this year the name includes Jennifer Winget, according to a report in Deccan Chronicle and Arjit Taneja, according to a list by Siasat Daily.

Other names on the show include Gopi Bahu Gia Manek, actress Debina Bonnerjee and vlogger UK 07 Rider Anurag Dobhal. However, these names will keep changing till the day the first promo of the show drops. Bigg Boss fans are already excited.

