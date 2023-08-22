Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra met on the sets of Bigg Boss 15 and started dating on the show itself. The couple is still going strong and earned a massive fan following, with people rooting for their love story. However, their romance has seen a lot of ups and downs on the reality show which saw Tejasswi grabbing the winner’s title and Karan Kundrra, finishing third.

Now, the couple has sparked wedding rumours after Tejasswi was recently called Karan Kundrra’s spouse by an officer on his Instagram post which left the fans surprised. While some started celebrating, others accepted the genuine mistake and wished that the comment was true.

However, some fans of Tejasswi Prakash took offence to her being referred to as Karan Kundrra’s spouse and pointed out how she is a much bigger star and actress in the TV and Marathi Film industry. Have a look at the post and how did the netizens react to it.

The picture was shared by an officer Kobbi Shoshani whose profile describes him as Consulate & Embass. He shared a picture with Karan and Tejasswi and captioned it, “Karan Kundra is a beloved actor and also a gentleman. So happy to meet his spouse Tejasswi Prakash.”

Check out the picture here.

While Karan thanked the officer for inviting them to the dinner, even he did not notice that Tejasswi was tagged as his spouse in the post. A user wrote, “Mr and mrs kundrra ko kisi ki nazar na lage.” Another comment read, “thank you sir for sharing this beautiful picture.indeed one of the most loved Bollywood couples and also most genuine and beautiful human beings both inside and out..They are gem.” A third comment manifested, “Caption ka likha hua mujhe Wikipedia pe chahiye dono ka.”

Another user pointed out, “You had wrote caption very well and respectively but you have no idea about tejasswi prakash fandom she is rank no 1 tv actress, highest paid actress 6 lakhs per day and a massive fans following actress, so it’s not your folt but it’s is good caption by the way.”

A user clarified about Tejasswi’s marital status and wrote, “With all due respect Sir, Tejasswi Prakash is not his spouse. Yet. Also she might have attended this party as his partner but she’s a much bigger name in Indian Television, the winner of Bigg Boss 15, GOAT of a stunt show like Khatron Ke Khiladi and earned a nomination for her film in FILMFARE MARATHI.”

For the unversed, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have sparked wedding rumours quite a few times. The two actors currently are busy with their work commitments. While Karan is currently seen in a show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, Tejasswi was last seen as the lead in Naagin 6.

