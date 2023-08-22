Soon after being released from jail – after spending 5 months behind bars, Rakhi Sawant’s ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani made some shocking claims and accusations. From accusing Rakhi of drugging him to lying to the media about her miscarriage and more, he held nothing back. Not one to take thing quietly, Rakhi too held a press conference to put forth her side.

Earlier today, Rakhi interacted with the media and it was an explosive interaction. From Adil sold her n*de video to Arabs for Rs 50 lakhs to saying he beat her and made her convert to Islam. Read on to know and watch all she had to say.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a video from the press conference, Rakhi Sawant said, “Mera marriage deny kiya. Uss waqt main pregnant thi. Mujhe itna mentally torture kiya tha… Jab main Marathi Bigg Boss se bahar aayi thi, (tab) unki girlfriends ke bare mein pata chala. Avaidh sambandh with boys and girls. Mera bleeding start ho gaya. Mera miscarriage… Abortion karne nahi gayi – woh paap hai, woh gunhaa hai. Usne bas mujhe target kiya. Kyu? For publicity. Usko Bigg Boss jaana hai. Uske Ekta Kapoor ji ke show mein jaana hai. Usko star banna hai.”

Talking about changing her religion, Rakhi Sawant said, “Tum ne kaha Hindu se Christian, Christians se Muslim… Main Muslim hu. Main Islam ki kadaar karti hu, teri tarah nahi hu naahle. Tere tarah nahi hu Adil. Tu toh janam se Muslim tha na? Tu mujhe bata sakta tha na… Quran pe haath rak ke jhooti kasam khata tha. Tune shorts pehna, tune sir pe topi nahi rakhi. Tu mujhe bata sakta tha na Quran pe haath aise nahi rak sakte Agar tune Islam quabool kiya hai toh tum dupatta pehno. Usne ek baar Quran ki kasam nahi khayi. Usne hamesha jhoothi kasam khayi aur todi hai. Tu toh Musalman ho ke bhi Tu toh khud musalman nahi bana hai.”

Adding that she used to drag him to pray, she said, “Main Islam ki izzat akrti hu. Adil jaise logo ki wajeh se Muslim log badnam hai.” In another video we came across from the press conference, Rakhi say, “8 mahino ki yeh shaadi mein usne mujhe itna maara hai, kehta hai koi Rakhi Sawant ko maar sakta hai kya?” Talking about converting to Islam, she says, “Isne mujhe maara… Pheli baar Islam qabool karaya maar maar ke. 2 talaq usne mere muh pe maara hai. Teesra nahi diya hai.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

In a third video from the same press conference, Rakhi Sawant claimed Adil Khan Durrani sold her n*de video for Rs 50 lakhs. These videos were supposedly from her honeymoon and see her in the shower and in a bathtub.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: A Made In Heaven 2 Wedding Inspired By Katrina Kaif & Salman Khan? Redditors React To The Wild Theory Saying “Pulkit Samrat Enacted Bhoi, This Episode Was More Like A ‘What If!’”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News