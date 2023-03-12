Rakhi Sawant is always in the limelight. After making the headlines over the last several weeks for her relationship with Adil Khan Durrani and their marriage, and the betrayals she got, the actress has now featured in a song about all her recent trials. Titled Jhootha, the track was unveiled on Friday (March 10), and now Rakhi is all out promoting it.

While exclusively interacting with her for the song, we asked her about potentially participating in the Kangana Ranaut’s show Lock Upp 2. For those who do not know, a recent media report claimed that Rakhi and her foe-turned-friend Sherlyn Chopra have both been approached for the controversial show, which will be telecast on TV this season and not only digitally.

When we asked her about her upcoming work, and the fact that her name is being brought up as a potential contestant in Lock Upp 2, Rakhi Sawant said, “Offer aaya hai mujhe, par mujhe nahi pata hai main karungi ki nahi. Mere halat bahut bure hai. Mujh mein laddne ki shamta nahi hai ab kissise. Lock Upp mein bahut ladna padta hai. Mujhe nahi pata. Mujh mein shamta nahi hai.” She continued, “Mujhe nahi pata main jaa rahi hu nahi jaa rahi hu… Offers toh aate hai na shows ke”

When asked if she thinks she has been approached for Lock Upp 2 only owing to the controversies in her life and her potential to gain TRPs, Rakhi Sawant responded, “Khuda ka blessing hai mere pe. Mera janta ka blessing hai mere pe ki main jaha bhi kahi, kuch bhi karu TRP toh ayegi hi. Kyuki janta mujhe dekhna pasand karegi. Kyuki main ekdum real hu. Real life mein bhi real hu. Har jagah main real hu.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi to watch her talk about this, her life, her marriage to Adil Khan Durrani, the song Jhootha and lots more on video.

Would you like to see Rakhi Sawant in Lock Upp 2? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

