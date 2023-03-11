With Bigg Boss done, it’s time for another reality show to entertain us. With reports that Ekta Kapoor’s Lock Upp 2 will go on air somewhere next month, reports regarding who will participate in the show have begun doing the rounds. While all eyes and ears are open for who will participate in the Kangana Ranaut show, a new report reveals where the show will likely air.

While season one was streamed 24×7 – and uncensored on AltBalaji and MX Player last year, reports reveal that this season will be aired on TV, and now we have got to know which channel will air it – Zee TV. Read on to know more details.

As per a recent Telly Chakkar report, Ekta Kapoor has been in talks with two channels – Zee TV and Sony TV to air the Kangana Ranaut-hosted Lock Upp 2. The report further added that new reports doing the round now suggest that the controversial show might air on Zee TV as the talks between the producers and the channel are almost finalised. However, there is no official confirmation on the same yet.

Sharing the same news of Lock Upp 2 on Twitter, a verified user named ‘Lady Khabri’ tweeted, “So, the new season of #LockUpp will be most probably shown on ZeeTV or SonyTV. Censorship is going to be a big problem to get prime time slot, so the show might air at 11:00 PM . No updates about Dangal TV, Starplus; definitely not on ColorsTV. #KanganaRanaut will be back. (sic)”

will be most probably shown on ZeeTV or SonyTV. Censorship is going to be a big problem to get prime time slot, so the show might air at 11:00 PM . No updates about Dangal TV, Starplus; definitely not on ColorsTV.#KanganaRanaut will be back. — Lady Khabri (@KhabriBossLady) March 10, 2023

Sharing more details about the show, the same user added in reply to a comment about when it will air, “The set isn’t finalised. Most probably from April. Ideal Time as Summer vacations will start and on a TV channel, age restrictions will go for a Toss; not that it was followed on even Alt Balaji. Due to this reason, the super controversial contestants won’t get to participate.”

Currently, the potential Lock Upp 2 contestants’ names includes Bigg Boss 14 finalist Aly Goni, Bigg Boss 11 contestant Akash Dadlani and foe-turned-friends Sherlyn Chopra and Rakhi Sawant. Other names associated with the show also include Divya Aggarwal, Munawar Faruqui, Hina Khan and Rubina Dilaik.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

