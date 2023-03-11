Poonam Pandey is called the controversial queen for a reason. The model and actress never fails to shock her fans with her antics on social media. Time and again, Poonam has made headlines for her personal life and her boldness. Last year, the controversy’s favourite child made headlines when she appeared on Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp. Apart from that, she was also in the news for facing domestic violence from her husband, Sam Bombay. Poonam rose to fame when she made a shocking comment on India’s 2011 World Cup Win.

For the unversed, in 2011, the sizzling actress had taken to social media to announce that she would strip down to n*de if India won the world cup, where it pitted against Sri Lanka. While she didn’t fulfil her promise, she grabbed headlines and became an internet sensation overnight.

Now in her recent interview, Poonam Pandey recalled the same time and spoke at length about the same. The controversial queen stated that she was just 18 when she decided to do big. Since cricket was the most followed game in India, she decided to make a statement that would stir controversy. Further, Poonam revealed her parent’s reaction and said that she was beaten after they came to know about her announcement.

Speaking to Radio FM, Mirchi Plus, Poonam Pandey said, “Main 18 saal ki thi aur main sochri thi ki life mein kya karna hain. Maine dekha cricket chal raha hain. Wah beta. Puri India cricket dekhti hain. Poonam aapko cricket ka knowledge hain, bilkul nahin. Poonam aapko cricketers ka naam pata hain, bilkul nahin. Mujhe kuch nahin pata, lekin mujhe kuch karna hain. Chalo ek statement dete hain aur ye bada statement hain, India hill jaegi.”

“Maine vo statement diya aur India jeet bhi gayi. Main darr gayi ki ab toh karna padega. Ab mere ghar pe drama chalu. Meri maa maar rahi hain, mere dad pareshan hain ki ye tune kya kiya,” added Ms Pandey.

In other news, Poonam Pandey turns a year older today, i.e., March 11.

