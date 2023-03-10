TRP Report: Anupamaa Maintains The Top Spot Followed By Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, FALTU Sees A Growth This Week - Check Out The Full List

The television industry in India is quite diverse as several daily soap operas are being produced in various genres. Some series have quickly been ingrained into our lives and gained enormous popularity with viewers. Week 9 TRP report is out and Anupamaa is back to the top spot.

The Rupali Ganguly starrer show has consistently topped the rank on BARC’s TRP list. The show, which began during the pandemic in 2020, has now earned 3.2 ratings. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin grabbed the second spot on the list with a rating of 2.7.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest-running television programs that has been adored by audiences. The TV show has grabbed the third spot on the TRP list earning 2.5 ratings. The romantic drama show Imlie starring Megha Chakraborty, Seerat Kapoor and Karan Vohra in the lead has grabbed the fourth spot on the list and earned 2.4 ratings.

The show has got a TRP of 2.2. It is about an aspiring woman cricketer. With woman’s IPL this is as close to reality as Indian dramas. On the other hand, Yeh Hai Chahatein got a TRP of 2.1. The show has seen the return of Abrar Qazi and Sargun Luthra as Samrat and Nayanthara.

Pandya Store got a TRP of 2. Now the show is focused on the kids of Dhara and Raavi. Fans love the drama immensely. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, one of the most loved TV sitcoms, has slipped to the eighth position on BARC’s TRP list.

The singing reality show Indian Idol, which has been on the Indian television screen for over a decade, has grabbed the ninth spot on the list and earned a rating of 1.7. Teri Meri Doriyaann, which only began this year in January has already grabbed the fourth spot on the TRP list, earning 1.6 ratings.

Must Read: Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Ranndeep R. Rai Confirms Show’s 3-Year Leap & Reveals About His Character, “When Someone Is Deeply Hurt…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News