TV actress Hina Khan is well known for playing Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. However, she is often known for being blunt and saying whatever she wants without a filter. Her controversial comments once even irked Kriti Kharbanda.

The actress’s personality became more popular after her stint in Bigg Boss and while some people liked her, many could not feel the same for her. Her controversial statements during the show triggered many, predominantly south Indian actresses. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When Hina Khan said in the show that people adore “bulging” heroines down South, she offended many people and stereotyped South Indian cinema. South actor Hansika Motwani took offence to her disparaging comments and attacked Hina on social media. Subsequently, Hina Khan’s coworker Kriti Kharbanda, who has been in numerous South Indian films, voiced her wish to slap Hina Khan for her remarks.

During a conversation with SpotboyE, Kriti said, “I had great respect for Hina Khan before that. She is a very big name on television. That is not how you talk about people. You can look at me, I have been an actress down south (and I am not bulgy). There is no need to (say such things on national television). It’s rather unfortunate that an actor is talking like that, and an actor of that caliber, that too.”

Kriti Kharbanda then further said, “Be it Tamannaah, be it Kajal Aggarwal, be it Samantha Ruth Prabhu, be it anybody — our weight is our issue, if we want to gain weight we gain weight,” pointing out that her ‘Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana’ director Ratna Sinha had also asked her to gain weight for her character in the film since the script demanded it.

The actress also addressed Hina Khan’s remark at the south actress for being overweight. “I am very angry. That’s not how you talk about an industry. It’s all about the characters you play. Even Rajkummar Rao put on so much weight for his character in Bose. So what? We are all playing characters. I am sorry I am going to say this out loud, if someone asked her to put on weight, they probably needed it for the character. How so you know? What do you mean ‘bulging, bulging’ do thappad khayegi udhar hi (I will slap her then and there),” Kriti said.

For more updates on TV News, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: When Hina Khan’s Cannes Walk Was Mocked By A Renowned Magazine Editor & Salman Khan Slammed Him: “Cannes Is Chandivali Or Chandivali Is Going…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News