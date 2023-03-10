Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is known for often taking up roads less travelled. The actress once decided to evoke the RJ within and went on to host What Women Want which turned out to be a super duper hit. After three successful shows, guess what? Bebo is back with another season and the trailer is already breaking the internet.

After multiple social media speculations, chatter, and buzz for over a week Mirchi has made it official! Yes, you heard it right! Mirchi and Kareena Kapoor Khan are back with the 4th season of the popular celebrity chat show What Women Want. The trailer for the latest season features Ranbir Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, Shefali Shah, Masoom Minawala, Niharika NM, and Ranveer Allahabadia aka Beer Biceps being candid with Begum Khan.

Jab We Met actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been vocal about her views and she never miss a chance to voice out her opinions like a boss babe. In her famous celebrity chat show, she candidly chats with other celebs and let them pour their heart. In fact, one of the major reasons of the show’s success was the unfiltered conversation on the show. In this season, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actor Ranbir Kapoor will also be talking to her sister on various topics. In the trailer, he can be heard talking about Bebo and his bad reputation because of Karan Johar. In fact, Kapil Sharma’s presence too caught our as she addressed his much-talked Twitter controversies in the hilarious way ever. Apart from them, many big-wigs are expected to grace the show.

Check out the trailer below!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mirchi Plus (@mirchiplus)

As soon as Kareena Kapoor Khan shared it on her Instagram account, fans were quick to react, and many dropped heart emojis in the comments section & revealed they can’t wait to watch it.

The series is all set to stream exclusively on the Mirchi Plus App on the 15th of March and on Mirchi Plus’ Youtube channel on the 17th of March. Meanwhile, let us know your thoughts on the trailer in the comments section below!

