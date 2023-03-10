Allu Arjun is one of the biggest actors in the Telugu film industry. Ever since his movie debut, the actor has managed to entertain the masses with his over-the-top action and comic timing. The actor was last seen playing the lead gangster role in Pushpa: The Rise and has left his fans wondering what he has intact for his next movie. Following the massive success of Pushpa, fans are also waiting for the actor’s Hindi debut, and finally, some update about it has come up.

Arjun began his acting career as a child artist, however, he bagged his first lead role with the 2003 film Gangotri. The actor was further shot to fame with his 2004 film Arya. He became a pan-India star with Pushpa and is now in talks for his Hindi debut.

Pushpa: The Rise became the biggest Indian film of 2021. The movie saw Allu Arjun play the lead role of Pushpa Raj while Rashmika Mandanna was the leading lady. While fans are anticipating about the second instalment in the film series, they are also eager to see Allu Arjun in a Hindi movie.

According to a new report by India Today, Allu Arjun will make his Bollywood debut with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and T-series. The movie is titled ‘Bhadrakali,’ also the title of Vanga’s production house. Moreover, the source close to the development revealed the high-budget film would have some spiritual undertones, hence the title.

The movie’s plot will reportedly revolve around justice and rage, and the actor-director duo is expected to bring something interesting to the audience. Also, a combination of spiritual tones and action in a story is surely something to look forward to. As Vanga’s following projects are Animal with Ranbir Kapoor and Spirit with Prabhas, he might begin working with Allu Arjun after wrapping them.

Earlier this month, Allu Arjun announced a project with Vanga via Twitter. He wrote, “Been looking forward for this combination for quite some time now. @imvangasandeep garu’s magic is something that personally touches me . Hopefully we give a memorable film that will be remembered for a long long time.

Been looking forward for this combination for quite some time now . @imvangasandeep garu’s magic is something that personally touches me . Hopefully we give a memorable film that will be remembered for a long long time . pic.twitter.com/i24uOyoFkI — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) March 4, 2023

