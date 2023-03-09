Actor Kichcha Sudeep is all set for the release of his film Kabzaa starring Upendra in a lead role. The actor will be playing the antagonist in the film. Well, it is not the first time that the actor has stepped into a villain’s shoes and delivered some of stellar performances in the past. Recently, the actor opened up about taking up the negative character and revealed that he does it for emotional reasons.

Sudeep’s negative characters have received a lot of applause from the audience in the past. Interestingly, this is the third time when the actor is going to play a negative character. The actor recently revealed that he did negative roles for emotional reasons and he was called by Salman Khan & SS Rajamouli to play negative parts in their films.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Kichcha Sudeep talked about playing a baddie in the films and said, “At times I wonder that I played extremes – beaten by a fly in Eega and Salman Khan in Dabangg 3. When people feel your presence will make a difference to the story, you do it to bring happiness. Today is the time of collaborations and just about the hero or villain.” Well, we believe he is a point, right?

For the unversed, Kabzaa is slated to release in theatres on March 17, 2023, on the occasion of Puneeth Rajkumar’s birthday. Notably, the film is expected to release in seven languages. The trailer of the film was recently released by the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and was well -received by the audience.

Kichcha Sudeep was last seen in Vikrant Rona, the action thriller directed by Anup Bhandari. The movie had earned mixed reviews and now, movie buffs are looking forward to watch him again as a villain in the film.

