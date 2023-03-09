RRR’s Oscar nomination is surely a proud moment for India, and now actor Ram Charan is on a promotional spree for the film’s track Naatu Naatu to win the award. Ram Charan has been appearing on various TV shows in the US and is receiving a lot of love from the audience. Amid the promotions, the Magadheera actor recently opened up about his Hollywood debut and revealed that he already has a project in his hands.

RRR stars Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles. The period drama follows the story of two freedom fighters and their revolt against the British government. RRR emerged the biggest hit of 2022 and received positive reviews from the audience and critics.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The makers of RRR re-released the film in over 200 theatres in the US on March 1. As Ram Charan arrived in one of the theatres, the audience could not hold their excitement as they cheered for the actor and gave him a standing ovation. Amid the ongoing buzz and increased popularity, Ram recently revealed that he is in talks for a Hollywood film.

In a recent chat with Sam Fragoso on his podcast, Talk Easy with Sam Fragoso, Ram Charan spilt some beans about his Hollywood debut. When asked about being open to working in the US, Ram Charan said he wants to work in every country where cinema is appreciated. Talking about his Hollywood debut, the actor said, “Yes, we are in talks, definitely.” He further added, “the talks are happening and how they’re gonna transcend it into a movie and me walking into a set is a news that’s gonna come out in a couple of months.”

Further in the chat, the actor revealed his wish to work with Hollywood A-listers – Julia Roberts, Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise. He also mentioned he is a huge fan of Roberts and called her inspiring. When asked how he feels being called the Brad Pitt of India, Charan said, “I’m pleasantly surprised because I look up to him and I never think I am him.”

Talking about how he feels about attending the Academy Awards, Charan said that there is a sense of responsibility on the team of RRR as they represent 1.4 billion people in India. The actor added, “This is not a one-time thing. Going forward, it should become normal for us (India).” Ram Charan further mentioned that all Indian filmmakers should strive to take their art to the Oscars.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Khushbu Sundar Says She Is Not ‘Ashamed’ Of Her S*xual Abuse Revelations Against Father, “I Need To Send The Message Across That…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News