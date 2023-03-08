Jr NTR is riding on the success of his film RRR, directed by S.S. Rajamouli. The film is being appreciated globally and is enjoying re-runs at the US theatres. On the other hand, Dhanush’s Vaathi is getting a positive response from the audience. Recently there were rumours going around that both these powerhouse performers are going to collaborate in Vetrimaaran’s next. Now, NTR’s team has come forth and addressed the issue and cleared the air once and for all. Scroll below to know more about it.

Vetrimaaran and Dhanush have done quite a few films together including Asuran for which the actor received a National Award as well. On the other hand, NTR also has quite a few films in the pipeline, but the question is whether this rumoured film is a part of his projects or not. Also, whether it’s happening?

So according to a report in the Hindustan Times, Jr NTR’s team have issued an official statement revealing that no such project is happening. He and the Atrangi Re actor are not collaborating together for Vetrimaaran’s film. The statement read, “Over the past couple of days, there is an unverified news report on Mr Jr NTR, Mr Dhanush, Mr Vetrimaaran’s film. We would like to clarify that they are absolutely false. Kindly avoid such speculations.”

Well, that is a bit disappointing. But no worries, both the actors are busy with their individual films, and their fans will get to see them on the big screen in new avatars. Dhanush is shooting for his upcoming film Captain Miller with Arun Matheswaran, which is in the final stage of working.

On the other hand, Jr NTR is currently busy with the Oscar campaigns as the song from RRR has been nominated for the Academy Awards. His upcoming film, NTR30, is being helmed by Koratala Siva and will mark the debut of Janhvi Kapoor.

