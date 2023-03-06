Kamaal Rashid Khan, better known as KRK, never leaves a chance to launch his attack on Bollywood, its actors and filmmakers. After being behind Pathaan the whole time, KRK took a quick U-Turn after witnessing its performance at the box office. The self-proclaimed critic has been showering praises on the film, its actors and even the collection, for that matter. Recently, while replying to a fan’s Tweet, he hit back at him and called Shah Rukh Khan-led ‘biggest blockbuster of Bollywood’.

The Siddharth Anand directorial has taken the box office by storm since it hit the screens on January 25, ahead of the long Republic day weekend. Scroll down for his latest exciting Tweets.

It all started when KRK took to Twitter to write, “You are an idiot if you think that I am against any actor whoever is he. I do express myself whatever I feel about a film and actor. I can be right and wrong also. But I always accept if I go wrong.” However, he later called Pathaan, Bollywood’s biggest blockbuster after he a troll asked him accept that SRK-led Pathaan’s collection is fake. KRK hit back at him and said that Pathaan is the biggest blockbuster of Bollywood till date while calling RRR and Brahamstra ‘super flop’.

Read KRK's tweet here:

than accept it bhai pathaan collection is fake — ɧıɬɛʂɧ (@ladakooviman) March 6, 2023

KRK Tweeted, “Every producer gives 25% fake collections So what’s new? #RRR and #Brahmastra are super flop but they are calling hit. #Bahubali2 (Hindi) real collections is ₹400Cr but they declared ₹500Cr+! Still #Pathaan is the biggest blockbuster of Bollywood till date. So Chill.”

Every producer gives 25% fake collections So what’s new? #RRR and #Brahmastra are super flop but they are calling hit. #Bahubali2 (Hindi) real collections is ₹400Cr but they declared ₹500Cr+! Still #Pathaan is the biggest blockbuster of Bollywood till date. So Chill. https://t.co/gQtNiyoXqz — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) March 6, 2023

Reacting to the same, a user who seems to be a die-hard Shah Rukh Khan fan, wrote, “Ab haters toh bolenge hi. Becharon ke paas bhadaas nikalne ke liye yehi toh bacha hai ab. Bolne do.. Kuchh nahi ukhda unse. Pathaan ne g**nd phadi unki…. June mein Jawan phaadegi aur fir December mein Dunki. Haters ko toh bhagwaan khud shraap dete hain.”

Another wrote, “RRR flop bhai kisi aache doctor ko check karva demag wala portion khali ho gaya hai brahmastra hit thi sohne na kar kyu zalil hone wale kam karta hai.”

For the unversed, RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead, was one of the fastest films to cross the 1000-crore mark globally. On the other hand, Brahmastra – Part One Shiva, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, made a lifetime collection of 306.48 crore gross in India.

