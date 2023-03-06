It’s festive season and with Holi falling right in the middle of the week, it’s a celebratory mood across the country. The actual holiday falls on Wednesday in most parts of the country but at certain places it’s also being celebrated on Tuesday. Hence, it’s as if there are a series of partial holidays right till Wednesday and then the spillover could well be felt on Thursday and Friday as well.

This is where one feels that had either of the two new Bollywood films, Selfiee or Shehzada, been accepted by the audience then the sky would have been the limit for them and would have continued to collect well on a day-by-day basis. There was no issue of screen split, no worries around two major movies arriving on the same day, no threat of Pathaan eating up into their business, and no scares of the pandemic. Hence, this could well have been a golden period for both or either of two films to fetch huge moolah.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Well, their loss is all the gain for Pathaan as the film is simply unstoppable. The audiences stepped into the auditoriums in dozens. If one thought that breaking into an impromptu dance in front of the screen when ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ was a thing of the past then a visit to a prominent single screen theatre around you would give an idea that how the madness is still on. That can well be seen from the fact that Sunday collections further rose to 2.65 crores with overall collections standing at 534.71 crores. As for the Hindi version, it’s resulting in the majority of ticket sales and accumulating 516.30 crores already.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (2 Days To Go): Ranbir Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor’s Film Provides Some Relief After Selfiee, Shehzada’s Failure

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News