After Pathaan, things were looking bright for Bollywood, but the epic failure of Shehzada and Selfiee at the box office has brought us back to reality. Both were big films, and they turned out to be massive disasters. All hopes now lie in Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar as the film enjoys a decent pre-release buzz. Let’s see how much of it is translated by looking at the day 1 advance booking report!

Luv Ranjan is well known for his romantic comedies and is a master at executing the genre. Luv directing Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor for the first time is enough to create excitement among the audience; on top of that, almost all the songs from the film have turned out to be a success. All these things have landed the upcoming rom-com in a good position.

Coming back to the advance booking report, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is getting a good response at the Indian box office. So far (as per the 10:30 am update), the film has sold tickets worth 86 lakhs gross. This is an impressive number considering how badly Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada and Akshay Kumar-Emraan Hashmi‘s Selfiee fared in advance booking. Occupancy-wise, Hyderabad, Chennai and Agra are the best-performing centres.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’s tickets are being sold at standard ticket rates, which is a good move as the film will enjoy maximum traction from the young crowd.

The film is expected to hit the 1 crore mark by evening. Let’s see how much more it adds to the tally before the arrival on 8th March.

