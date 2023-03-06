Vaathi, titled ‘Sir’ in Telugu, continues its glory at the worldwide box office as it has hit the 100 crore milestone. It’s one more valuable addition to Dhanush’s filmography as the film has turned out to be a commercial success. Made on a controlled budget, the film has already made good profits and below is an update on its worldwide collection.

Helmed by Venky Atluri, the film is a period-action drama set in the 1990s. Also starring Samyuktha Menon, Samuthirakani and others, the Dhanush starrer released on 17th February. It opened to mixed reviews from critics upon its release, however, the word-of-mouth is decent among the masses. As a result, a good trend has been witnessed at the box office.

As per the latest update, Vaathi has now hit the mark of 100 crores in just 17 days. In India, the collection stands at 66.10 crores nett, which equals 77.99 crores gross (inclusive of Tamil and Telugu). In overseas, the film earned 23 crores gross. On the whole, the worldwide collection stands at 100.99 crores gross.

Until now, the film has enjoyed an advantage due to the continuous failures of both Tamil and Telugu films. From hereon, for the next few days too, the film will add some more numbers to its overall tally.

Meanwhile, away from the film’s success, Dhanush is enjoying his personal life to the fullest. Reportedly, he has gifted a palatial home to his parents, Kasthuriraja and Vijayalakshmi. The beautiful and luxurious home is situated in the posh Poes Garden area of Chennai where former Chief Minister late J. Jayalalithaa, has a bungalow.

