After crossing all frontiers, Pathaan is now building a lead of its own. On Saturday, it did something unbelievable; it almost doubled up collections over the Friday numbers. From 1.07 crores, it jumped to 2.10 crores on Saturday and it’s just unprecedented. In fact what makes it all the more exciting is the fact that the collections are actually even better than last Saturday when the film had collected 1.98 crores.

Zero competition this weekend is further helping the cause of the Siddharth Anand directed action biggie which is now seeing the best collections and the best footfalls amongst all the films in the running. There are huge offers given by multiplexes in collaboration with YRF and that’s resulting in more and more people watching the film and had heavily discounted prices which is ensuring that theatre occupancy is good as well. The screens and shows have been increased as well, and that’s further making Pathaan the first and practically the only choice of the audiences.

In terms of the collections for the Hindi version, the film has reached 513.75 crores and it’s now building a lead over its record collections of 511 crores. When it comes to all the versions, the Shah Rukh Khan led biggie has reached 532.08 crores (all languages) and would come quite close to 535 crores today with a huge Sunday on the cards.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

