Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan has done unimaginable things in its box office run. Right from the opening day itself, the film has been breaking records and to date, feats are being unleashed. Now, as per the latest update, the action extravaganza has become SRK’s third-biggest film in terms of footfalls. Keep reading to know more!

Released on 25th January, the Siddharth Anand directorial has turned out to be a historic success for Bollywood. Globally, it has crossed 1000 crores gross without China release. It’s a record that would be written in golden words as Hindi films will find it really tough to achieve that feat in the coming years. Now, as per the latest update, the film is also among the top 3 in footfalls for SRK.

As per Box Office Worldwide’s report, Pathaan has crossed 3.20 crores footfalls at the Indian box office. It’s a huge feat and has crossed Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’s 3.12 crores footfalls to become the third-highest film for Shah Rukh Khan in terms of footfalls. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’s 4.8 crores footfalls and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’s 3.57 crores footfalls are at 1st and 2nd spot.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan, who returned with a bang with Pathaan and charmed the audience with his bromance with Salman Khan in the now fan-favourite sequence, will show up in Salman’s Tiger 3. For the same, he has reserved seven days to shoot a massive action sequence.

The union of two of the biggest superstars of Hindi cinema created hysteria as audiences loved their swagger and camaraderie on screen. SRK will be shooting for Tiger 3 by the end of April.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

