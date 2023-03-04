Waltair Veerayya starring Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja turned out to be a good commercial success despite clashing with Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy. Both films were released during the Sankranti festive season. Initially, Balayya scored a huge single day but the tables were turned unimaginably by the duo of Chiru and Teja. Now, here’s the film’s closing worldwide collection!

For the unversed, Balayya’s film was released one day before and a direct clash was avoided. It scored over 30 crores nett on the opening day. But from the very next day, when Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja’s duo arrived, collections went downhill. On the other hand, the megastar got a perfect comeback vehicle as he’s been struggling at the box office.

Now, as per the latest update, Waltair Veerayya has almost ended its theatrical run with its closing collection at the worldwide box office standing at 220.66 crores gross. From this, 191.16 crores gross (162 crores nett) are coming from India. In overseas, the film has earned 29.50 crores gross in the lifetime run. It’s an impressive number considering the competition with Veera Simha Reddy.

Meanwhile, apart from the success of Waltair Veerayya, Chiranjeevi recently made news over his meeting with Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur. The megastar revealed that the Union Minister visited his residence in Hyderabad. He took to Twitter to thank Thakur for taking out some time to drop by his place during his visit to Hyderabad.

“Loved the delightful discussion we had along with my brother Nagarjuna about the Indian film industry and the rapid strides it is making,” wrote Chiranjeevi.

