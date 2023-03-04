Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback with Pathaan has created history all across the globe. Its box office success is highly commendable considering the hate it was receiving ahead of the release. The film has conquered all the negativity with love and still, it is being appreciated as one more feat has been achieved. Now, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’s overseas phase 1 collection is surpassed and below is all you need to know!

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the action entertainer also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles released on 25th January. After a historic start, the film sustained superbly in the long run. As a result, we have now got Bollywood’s second entrant of the 1000 crore club after Dangal and one of the biggest Indian hits across the globe.

Speaking about the latest update, Pathaan has now crossed a gross collection of $47 million in overseas. With this, the film has surpassed Baahubali 2’s phase 1 overseas lifetime of $46.98 million (inclusive of all languages). Now, that’s really a huge feat as the number has been crossed even before hitting 40 days. As the Shah Rukh Khan starrer has now slowed down, let’s see how far it will go in the international market!

Coming to total worldwide official collections till now, Pathaan has earned a massive total of 1026 crores gross. In India alone, it has earned a historic sum of 528.89 crores nett (all languages) and in gross, the collection is 640 crores. In Hindi, the film has made 510.65 crores nett at the Indian box office in just 37 days.

