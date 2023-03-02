Pathaan’s historic success has given a much-needed booster to Bollywood to make a mark in 2023. The film marked Shah Rukh Khan’s grand comeback (as a lead) on the big screen and it broke several box office records. Now, as Bholaa is scheduled to release this month, we expect a major turnaround from Ajay Devgn in Koimoi’s Star Ranking and below is all you need to know!

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films in the coveted box office clubs like 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and many more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club, and so on. 50 points each is given for a film in the top 10 overseas grossers.

As of now, both Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan are sharing equal points i.e. 1500. However, SRK is placed above Ajay as he has one 500 crore film in the form of Pathaan. On the other hand, Ajay has no film in the 500 crore club. But the ‘Singham’ of Bollywood has a golden chance to topple SRK with Bholaa. Even if Ajay’s upcoming film manages to enter into the 100 crore club, his tally will rise to 1600 points in Star Ranking with new 100 points.

As of now, Shah Rukh Khan is at the 3rd spot below Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan. And with Bholaa, Ajay Devgn has a chance to grab that 3rd position. To know more, visit ‘Stars’ Power Index’ under the ‘Power Index’ section on Koimoi.com.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

