We saw several Bollywood classics re-releasing on the occasion of Valentine’s Day and one of them was Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Jab We Met. To everyone’s surprise, the film is doing really well and has even witnessed houseful boards at several places. Interestingly, the number of shows has now increased and the film is enjoying an impressive collection at the box office. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, the Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer re-released on 14th February i.e. Valentine’s Day. Upon its original release in 2007, the film received positive reviews and commercially too, it was a box office hit. Over the years, it has gained a cult status among youths, establishing a loyal fan base. It’s been over 15 years since its arrival, but the craze is still alive.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking about the box office collection, Jab We Met has earned 1.50 crores at the Indian box office, as per ETimes. The film is screening only in PVR and INOX properties. Ketan Maru (owner of Shemaroo, which served as a distributor for Shree Ashtavinayak Cine Vision’s films) himself revealed that this classic love story has earned them a share of 40 lakhs so far. For those who don’t know, this romantic drama was produced by Shree Ashtavinayak Cine Vision.

When asked about what worked in the favour of Jab We Met’s re-release, Ketan Maru said, “Everything. In fact, we are all the more happy because the idea to release it on Valentine’s Day Special stemmed during one of my casual conversations with PVR’s Mr Thomas.”

Let’s see how much more Jab We Met adds to its kitty before closing its re-run!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: Vaathi Box Office (Worldwide): Dhanush’s Film Is All Set To Make A Rocking Entry Into The 100 Crore Club!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News