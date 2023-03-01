Vaathi, titled ‘Sir’ in Telugu, is doing really well at the box office. The film made at a moderate budget is already a huge success, making another valuable addition to Dhanush’s filmography. Not just in India but the film has turned out to be a profitable venture even in overseas. Let’s check out its worldwide collection!

Helmed by Venky Atluri, the Dhanush starrer is a period-action drama. It was shot simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu languages. Upon its release, the film opened to mixed reviews but received a thumbs-up from the audience. And the box office collection is proof of it!

As per the latest update, Vaathi has earned 61 crores nett (Tamil and Telugu) in India, which equals 71.98 crores gross. In overseas, the film has made 20.90 crores gross so far. The overall worldwide collection stands at 92.88 crores gross.

As we can see, Vaathi is just a few crores away from entering the 100 crore club globally. As it continues to trend well, let’s see how far it will go!

Meanwhile, Dhanush recently gifted a palatial home to his parents, Kasthuriraja and Vijayalakshmi. The beautiful and luxurious home is situated in the posh Poes Garden area of Chennai where former Chief Minister late J. Jayalalithaa, has a bungalow. Actor, Director and President of Dhanush Fan club, Subramaniam Siva broke the news about Dhanush gifting the palatial home to his parents.

Siva said in a Tamil tweet: “My younger brother Dhanush’s new house is giving me a feel of a temple. In his lifetime he has provided his parents a paradise-like home. Even more success and achievements will to chase you. May you live long and be an inspiration for the young generation in honouring parents.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

