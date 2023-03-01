Pathaan led by Shah Rukh Khan continues to do wonders at the box office. It’s been over a month but the film isn’t slowing down in its winning spree. In the latest development, we have learnt that it has topped the list in the city of Mysore by surpassing the numbers of Aamir Khan’s Dangal. Below is all you need to know!

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in key roles. Salman Khan is also featured as Tiger in a cameo role. While the action extravaganza was always expected to do better considering it’s a comeback vehicle for SRK, it has left everyone’s jaw dropped with its box office achievements.

Coming to the feat achieved in Mysore, Pathaan has now topped the list of Hindi films to become the highest earner in terms of distributor share. It has gone past Aamir Khan’s Dangal, which has been ruling the charts since 2016. As per boxofficeworldwide.com, the film stands at 17.50 crores in distributor share. It crossed Dangal’s 13.20 crores.

After Pathaan and Dangal, PK (11.35 crores), Padmaavat (10.95 crores) and Sanju (9.51 crores) hold 3rd, 4th and 5th spots, respectively.

Meanwhile, speaking about the Indian box office collection, the Siddharth Anand directorial stands at a gigantic total of 526.58 crores nett (all languages). In Hindi, it has earned 508.40 crores nett so far. It is all set to cross Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’s 511.30 crores nett (Hindi) very soon.

