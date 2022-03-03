Shah Rukh Khan’s Devdas, helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, was released 20 years ago but it is still fresh in everyone’s mind. The film is an adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s novel of the same name. The film is remembered for the moving performances by its three lead stars, opulent sets by art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai and Ismail Darbar’s soulful music.

That being said, the film also marks SRK and SLB‘s first collaboration. Fans of the superstar and the filmmaker are wondering whether the two will collaborate once again. Did you know that the dream collaboration could have happened twice? Scroll down to know more.

Ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali had offered two films to Shah Rukh Khan in twenty years. However, for one reason or the other, they could not come on board together. One of the films was Padmaavat. The filmmaker offered both the roles of Alauddin Khilji and Rajput king Ratan Singh.

As per India Today reports, SRK refused the role of Ratan Singh and said that the film revolved around the characters of Rani Padmavati and Khilji. He was sceptical of taking up the role of Alauddin Khilji as he was already facing much backlash for Raees and apparently, taking up the role of Khilji might cause more trouble. Later, Shahid Kapoor was roped in for Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh for Khilji.

Apart from this, Shah Rukh Khan was also offered another film from Sanjay Leela Bhansali which is speculated to be Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam 2. The original had Salman and Aishwarya Rai in the lead roles. However, both couldn’t happen. Nevertheless, there’s still hope as reports claim that the superstar and the ace filmmaker will collaborate for a Romantic film titled Izhaar.

Meanwhile, SLB’s latest film Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt in the lead received a positive response ever since it was released in theatres. Alia is praised for her phenomenal performance in the film. On the other hand, SRK will be next seen in Siddharth Anand’s action thriller Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

The film marks his re-entry on the silver screen after a 4-year long hiatus. Fans are now thrilled to see him on the big screen once again.

