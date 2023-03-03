Get set to open the record books all over again. A huge new entry is all said to be made in there as Pathaan would be heralded as the biggest Hindi film ever to have come out in history. So far, from Bollywood it was Dangal that held this record for long and then (ironically) from south it was dubbed release Baahubali 2: The Conclusion that seemed unassailable.

Well, not anymore as Pathaan is set to go one up even over the Prabhas starrer as it will be surpassing the huge milestone of 511 crores when it comes to just the Hindi version too. Currently, the Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer stands at 510.65 crores, what with 0.75 crore more coming on Thursday.

At the start of the week it had seemed like the record would be scored on Saturday or Sunday if the film follows regular trending. However, with ultra stability been demonstrated and over 0.70 crore coming on every day right from Monday, the milestone is being accomplished much earlier and merely 35 lakhs odd need to be collected more, which should be done by evening itself.

If one includes the dubbed south versions of a little over 18 crores as well then the Siddharth Anand and YRF offering stands at 528.29 crores. This weekend the film will keep collecting strong and with at least 4 crores more coming in, Pathaan has a real shot to hit 533 crores before it hits the weekdays again.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

