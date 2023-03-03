We’re just a few days away from the arrival of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Mein Makkaar. After back-to-back failures in the form of Shehzada and Selfiee, high hopes are pinned on this upcoming rom-com. If it does well at the box office, not only it will be a relief for Bollywood but also Ranbir will gain points in Koimoi’s Star Ranking. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films in the coveted box office clubs like 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and many more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club, and so on. 50 points each is given for a film in the top 10 overseas grossers.

As of now, Ranbir Kapoor is in the 8th rank with a tally of 800 points. Hrithik Roshan is in the 7th rank with 900 points. If Tu Jhoothi Mein Makkaar enters the 100 crore club at the Indian box office, RK will gain new 100 points and even though both will share equal points, the Shamshera actor will be placed higher as his highest-grossing film, Sanju, had earned more (341.22 crores) than Hrithik’s highest-grossing film, War (319 crores).

So, with Tu Jhoothi Mein Makkaar, Ranbir Kapoor is definitely posing a threat to Hrithik Roshan’s position in Star Ranking. To know more, visit ‘Stars’ Power Index’ under the ‘Power Index’ section on Koimoi.com.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

