Anurag Kashyap is one of the well-known filmmakers in the Hindi film industry. He is known for his crime dramas like Gangs of Wasseypur, Black Friday, Raman Raghav 2.0, and many more. But did you know he was once abducted by a gangster? Scroll down to know more.

Anurag has a long association with filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma. The two worked together in the late 1990s and early 2000s making gangster dramas in Hindi cinema. He once even spoke about how gangsters and criminals approached him in hopes that he would tell their story on the big screen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a chat with Tanmay Bhat on his YouTube channel, Anurag Kashyap recalled having met with the police commissioner of Bombay and requested that he would need some security. The Dobaaraa director recalled, “He said ‘you don’t need it. Underworld loves you, everyone loves you, you go’. And actually, no one called with threats.”

Then he recalled an incident where a gangster’s goon took him to an odd party. “Two people came to my house and said you will have to go with us. I asked them who they were and they just said I will have to go with them,” he said.

This incident, according to Anurag Kashyap, occurred shortly after Satya’s release. On the Satya film, which RGV directed, Anurag contributed as a writer. “Christmas party thi kisi gangster ki. Vahan pe mujhe singhasan pe bithaya. God mein bachche bitha diye. Hum logo ne photo khinchaye, khana khilaya, Merry Christmas bola, bola aapki film bohot achi thi, bhej diya,” the filmmaker said.

He then recalled that after the film’s release, similar instances included Manoj Bajpayee and Saurabh Shukla. The 1998 movie, which is still regarded as one of the most important gangster movies in Indian cinema, was a turning point for Hindi cinema.

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Media Portal Saying She’s ‘Jealous’ As Alia Bhatt Wins Best Actress: “Bikau Mafia PR Se Jealous Or Mad Bolke Discredit Kardo…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News