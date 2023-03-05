Shah Rukh Khan-led Pathaan continues minting moolah not only in India but across the globe even a month after it was released. Also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles, the film has crossed the Rs 1000 crore worldwide milestone and has collected Rs 529.96 crore (across all languages) in India. However, the film is still to release in Bangladesh.

Over the last several weeks, reports have been doing the rounds about problems for the SRK starrer in the country. For those who don’t know, the Bangladeshi government disallowed Bollywood films to release in the country in 2014. The ban has since been lifted and Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan was all set to be the first film to release there – however, it has been witnessing some protests.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And now, as per a new report, theatre owners in Bangladesh are protesting against Pathaan not releasing there yet. In fact, they have stated that they will shut down theatres there. Read on.

According to a recent box office worldwide report, the Bangladesh Motion Picture Exhibitors Association on Saturday warned that they would close down the cinema halls there one by one if Pathaan is not allowed to be released. The association’s general secretary, Awlad Hossain in a press conference said, “We have our backs against the wall.”

Continuing talking about wanting the film to hit screens in Bangladesh, he added, “Even after we got a green signal from the ministry, there was not written clearance to release it. If this goes on, you will see that the cinema halls are closing one by one.”

The debate regarding Pathaan release in Bangladesh has even caught Shah Rukh Khan’s attention. King Khan acknowledged its release on Twitter.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates from the entertainment world.

Must Read: Did Sara Ali Khan Indirectly Address Her Breakup With Kartik Aaryan? Reacts To Love Aaj Kal Trolls Saying “Khud Apne Andar Jwalamukhi Ho Raha Hai…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News