Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. The film turned out to be a massive success, which was followed by the blockbuster Simmba. What happened next was far from imagination as the actress delivered Love Aaj Kal and was brutally trolled for her ‘overacting.’ Scroll below as she seemingly addresses her breakup with Kartik Aaryan and reacts to how the failure affected her.

As most know, Sara had the biggest possible crush on Kartik. She confessed her feeling on Koffee With Karan, when she appeared alongside her father Saif Ali Khan. Imtiaz Ali roped in the couple for a movie soon after and they struck the chords in no time. Unfortunately, the couple broke up just before the release of the romantic drama.

Sara Ali Khan on the podcast, The Ranveer Show, indirectly addressed her breakup with Kartik Aaryan by calling 2020 the worst year! She began, “2020 just got progressively worse. It started with a breakup and kept getting worse. It was a very bad year and most of it is on the internet.”

Reacting to the brutal trolls over her Love Aaj Kal portrayal, Sara Ali Khan added, “Sometimes, when you know you deserve the trolling or when something is really bad, the fact that it is on the internet is so incidental and so trivial compared to the fact that it happened, that it doesn’t really matter. If you’re heartbroken, miserable, exhausted, scared, nervous, kya farak padta hai 20 logg padd rahe hain, khud apne andar jwalamukhi ho raha hai (It doesn’t matter that 20 people are reading about it since you are so disturbed yourself), that it doesn’t matter.”

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Laxman Utekar’s next opposite Vicky Kaushal.

