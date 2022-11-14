Popular actress Samyuktha Hegde, who had to undergo surgery after sustaining a ligament tear while shooting for a stunt sequence for the Kannada film ‘Kreem’, has recovered from the injury.

The actress, who had been undergoing physiotherapy after the surgery, chose to announce her recovery with her dance video which she posted on Instagram.

Samyuktha Hegde wrote: “‘All the attraction, the tension. Don’t you see, baby, this is perfection?’ First dance video in three months, super happy with my progress, physiotherapy has been tiring and painful but the hard part is over! Thank you universe! Onwards and upwards from here on!

“My fellow acl’ers don’t skip physiotherapy. Do it every day like a ritual but most important eat well, the sadness will get to you. So, break through that and achieve your best,” wrote Samyuktha Hegde.

“And thank you so much for all the love showered during this time. These three months were mentally, physically, and emotionally very difficult and you guys made that so much better with all the love and support,” she added.

Actress Samyuktha Hegde was last seen in the recently released Telugu OTT movie, ‘Ammu’. The film tells the empowering story of a woman who rises like a phoenix in the face of adversity.

