There is no doubt that Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 is one of the most-awaited Indian films. Even though the filming for the Sukumar directorial is still to begin, the buzz is already at its peak and fans are waiting for news regarding when it will be hitting the big screen. Well, seems like we may have the answer – not the exact date but at least an idea of which month in which year.

After seeing Pushpraj in Pushpa: The Rise, fans are eager to see Allu’s character establish his rule and his rival SP Shekhawat (Fahadh Faasil) in Pushpa: The Rule. While recent reports were all about who will be doing a special item/dance number in the film, a new report has revealed its tentative release date period and why it is seeing a delay. Read on for all the deets we got our hands on.

A source close to the development of the Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer sequel informed Pinkvilla, “Sukumar is leaving no stone unturned to make sure Pushpa 2 also becomes bigger and better than Pushpa: The Rise. He has planned a lot of test shoots in Bangkok and other places and once he is satisfied with the output, he will go ahead with the final shoot which is likely to begin in the first week of December.”

So when will the Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-led sequel hit screens? The source revealed, “Sukumar’s perfection will lead delay in the film’s release. He doesn’t want to rush to complete the shoot and hence, the makers, for now, have decided to release Pushpa 2 somewhere in March-April 2024.”

As per the report, Pushpa 2’s plot will be a closure to Pushpa Raj’s life and will explore his childhood and relationships with his father and half-siblings. As per the article, the clash between Pushpa and Bhanwar Singh (Fahadh Faasil) will continue in this epic two-parted series.

Well, seems like the wait is going to be long – but with Sukumar’s perfection, we bet it will be worth the delay.

