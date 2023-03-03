Hollywood star Tom Cruise enjoys a massive fan following all across the globe. The actor has many superhit films in his kitty and he never fails to entertain audience. Lately, he has been in the headlines for the success of Top Gun: Maverick. Apart from his phenomenal acting chops, the actor has his own fair share of controversies. Notably, it was once claimed that he used to divide his time between bible study and s*x with fans/ local girls during the shoot of Risky Business. Yes, you read it right. Scroll below to read the shocking details!

Tom who is one of celebrated actors of Hollywood. The Mission Impossible star never missed a chance to paint headlines when it came to his private life. In fact, he was once called a gay by p*rn star Chad Slater. However, later the actor sued him for his words. But there were many other shocking revelations about s*x life that left everyone shocked and one of them was his intense affair with Rebecaa De Mornay & how he used to entertain local girls when he wasn’t involved with Mornay.

According to a report in INQUISITR, Curtis Armstrong who appeared with Tom Cruise in the film Risky Business once revealed he kept a journal of his experience of filming the book. In the book, titled Revenge of the Nerds revealed shocking details about Tom Cruise’ s*x life. The book revealed his alleged relationship with his co- star Rebecaa De Mornay. Curtis claimed that their affair was quite well known during the filming process. He claimed, “It’s no secret that Tom was engaged in an intense affair during the shooting with De Mornay. Returning one night, I found three or four girls young girls- late teens, I suspect – lined up in the hall outside of Tom’s room.”

While talking about Tom Cruise, the memoir further read, “I remember thinking Tom’s going to be really upset if these hot girls interfere with his Bible reading. So I asked them, with all stern gravitas of mt 28 years, if there was something I could do to help them” They just stared me at that moment, Tom’s room door opened and another girl came out adjusting her hair and taking off down the hall, while first girl in the line slipped into Tom’s room.”

“This a young man who knew something about time management and understood how to successful juggle Bible study with blow jobs”, it further stated.

