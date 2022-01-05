Tom Cruise is considered one of the greatest actors of his generation for his dashing looks and careful script selections. He is famous for his work in the Mission Impossible series, where he played the character Ethan Hunt. A few years back, his co-star, Curtis Armstrong had released a memoir where he revealed how Cruise juggled between Bible studies and bl*w j*bs on the sets.

For the unversed, Risky Business was a 1983 film which featured Tom in the lead role alongside Rebecca De Mornay and Joe Pantoliana. The movie was directed by Paul Brickman and the story revolved around a teenager who ran a brothel at home when his parents left for a holiday.

Curtis Armstrong played the character Miles Dalby in the movie and had opened up about his experiences on the movie sets in his memoir Revenge Of The Nerd. In an excerpt shared with The Hollywood Reporter, Curtis spoke about Tom Cruise in the book and wrote, “I would ask him at the end of the day if he would like to join us at the bar for a drink. “No,” I recall him saying, ‘Got an early call tomorrow. Got to work out still, study my lines. And then I like to read the Bible a little before bed.’”

Curtis Armstrong further narrated what happened when he returned home early one day. “I found three or four young girls — late teens, I suspect — lined up in the hall outside of Tom’s room”, he wrote. Curtis even asked the women if he could help them in any way and did not really receive a response from the women.

“They just stared at me, and at that moment, Tom’s door opened and another girl came out, adjusting her hair and taking off down the hall, while the first girl in line slipped into Tom’s room. This was a young man who knew something about time management and understood how to successfully juggle Bible study and bl*w j*bs. I went to bed alone that night thinking it served me right for not being religious”, he wrote.

