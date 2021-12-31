Nicole Kidman was recently seen in the Amazon Prime Video release ‘Being The Ricardos’ where she played the role of comedy legend Lucille Ball. Now, in a recent interview – with an international publication, Nicole reportedly lost her cool after being asked a s*xist question about her ex-husband and actor Tom Cruise. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Nicole and Tom were married from 1990 to 2001 and share two kids together named Isabella and Connor.

Speaking about the relationship of her character Lucille Ball in ‘Being The Ricardos’ with her husband Desi Arnaz (played by Javier Bardem) Nicole Kidman told The Guardian, “Sometimes you’re going to fall in love with someone who isn’t going to be the person you spend the rest of your life with. That’s all very relatable. You may have kids with them. You may not, but they were very much in love.”

After her response, the interviewer asked if she was in any way referring to her relationship with ex-husband Tom Cruise. Replying to the interviewer, Nicole Kidman Said, “Oh, my God, no, no. Absolutely not. No. I mean, that’s, honestly, so long ago that it isn’t in this equation. So, no.”

The actress then lost her cool a bit as revealed by the interviewer and said, “I would ask not to be pigeonholed that way, either. It feels to me almost s*xist, because I’m not sure anyone would say that to a man. And at some point, you go, ‘Give me my life. In its own right’.”

What are your thoughts on Nicole Kidman’s reaction when asked a s*xist question about ex-husband Tom Cruise? Tell us in the comments below.

