Fifty Shades Of Grey actress Dakota Johnson has a lot to do with normalizing conversations around s*x in the world. She created a lot of controversies over her BDSM scenes in the film co-starring Jamie Dornan but it was all worth it. The actress may have accidentally revealed her personal preferences. Scroll below for all the details!

Advertisement

Many wouldn’t know but Dakota joined as an investor in the s*xual-wellness brand, Maude back in 2020. It is a company that makes s*x toys and Johnson is actively a contributor in the kind of products that the company comes up with.

Advertisement

While talking about the brand, Dakota Johnson may have accidentally revealed some personal information. The Lost Daughter actress told Elle UK, “If you love having a giant pink dildo, all power to you. That’s not my vibe – ha! Vibe. But I think it’s healthy to have access to quality sexual-wellness products.”

Not just that, Dakota Johnson is now also a co-creative director of Maude and actively involves in the brand’s creations. Apart from s*x toys, the company also creates condoms, lubricators and body wash.

She also showcased her hilarious side as she spoke about the latest product. “I’m just remembering that I [sic] had a dream about our butt plug last night. We were looking at the [prototypes], and one was too big. … and I was like, “No one’s going to be able to fit that in their butt!” shared Dakota.

On the personal front, Dakota Johnson is currently dating Chris Martin. It will be interesting to know that even the Coldplay singer’s ex-wife Gwenyth Paltrow has a similar business.

Gwenyth owns a lifestyle brand Goop that creates candles, vibrators and other similar products!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Game Of Thrones Trivia #23: Kit Harrington aka Jon Snow Had To Wear High Heels During These Crucial Sequence In The Show!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube