David Benioff and D. B. Weiss’ Game of Thrones is one of the best series that fans got in recent years. While many weren’t happy over the show’s end, there is no doubt that a lot of work went into making this fantasy drama a hit. In a past chat, Kit Harington aka Jon Snow got candid about the same.

In a 2019 conversation with an international publication, Kit opened up about many things related to his character and filming the series. During the chat, he opened up being made to wear ‘f*cking high heels’ while shooting crucial scenes like the Battle of the Bastards while wearing way too heavy clothes. Read on.

Talking about in shooting Game Of Thrones’ Battle of the Bastard, Kit Harington in 2019 told Esquire, “The mud on my face here is makeup, but you get covered in real mud by the end of the day anyway. They’ll have things called mudslingers and mud cannons—they just shoot mud at you, so that’s always quite fun. I used to get in the bath at the end of the day, and it was fucking black with mud. You’re like, “Wow, that’s a hard day’s work.”

Adding that the actors weren’t given any special privileges like being driven back to the trailers during the shoot, Kit Harington said they used to “sit there in a cold, wet, damp cabin all day and in these sodden, heavy costumes.” Calculating his costume’s weight, the Game of Thrones actor said, “So my costume weighed thirty-three pounds, and you’d carry all of that on your shoulders all day. So thirty-three pounds for ten hours.” But that wasn’t the end.

On being asked if wearing the costume when it was wet was more challenging – given the added weight, the Game of Thrones added that he also wore heels while filming this Game Of Thrones battle. Kit Harington said, “Yeah. And then you’ve got the sword, and that weighs two kilograms, which is another X number of pounds (It’s 4+ pounds). Plus, I was in f*cking high heels, because I’m short and they need me to look taller than other people, so I’m carrying fifty pounds in high heels.”

He added, “You’d have about a week or two where your body went into shock, going, I can’t, I’m knackered. But you just kind of get into it and your muscles build up, and it was actually quite a good workout every day. You didn’t need to go to the gym.”

