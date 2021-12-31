Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is all set to release on Amazon Prime tomorrow (1 January) and the fans just can’t help but go bonkers with excitement. From Daniel Radcliffe to Tom Felton, all the Potter fame will be gracing the special reunion. However, the fandom are now confused whether the author of Harry Potter, JK Rowling herself will attend the reunion or not.

Advertisement

Read on to know whether the author would be joining the cast of HP for the reunion or not.

Advertisement

The answer to the Harry Potter Fandom’s question is a straight no. Author JK Rowling will not be a part of Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Returns To Hogwarts. Yes, you have read that right.

It isn’t us who’s saying this, but according to Entertainment Weekly, author JK Rowling was indeed invited for Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Returns To Hogwarts (reunion). However, the author herself chose not to attend it.

As per the reports its said that the author’s team “determined the archived comments from the writer were adequate.” The reports further say, “Rowling’s statements about trans people and the controversy swirling around them did not play a part in the team’s decision.”

Rowling‘s absence from the special reunion indeed came as a surprise. Many of them speculated that it was HBO Max and Warner Bros. who didn’t want her to attend the reunion in order to avoid any backlash due to her insensitive transphobic comments. However, it now looks like things are out and clear now.

For the unversed, JK Rowling has been on the radar of the masses for her transphobic tweets and statements that she made amid the pandemic. The author recently was seen flashing on the headlines for the same, as she recently slammed a portal for their poll on her, which was titled ‘Only Two Genders’. The Harry Potter novelist accused the portal for misquoting her statements.

Meanwhile, are you excited to see Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Returns To Hogwarts? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

For more such amazing updates follow Koimoi

Must Read: Spider-Man: No Way Home Beats The Dark Knight To Become 12th Highest Grosser In The Domestic Market

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube