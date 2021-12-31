Harry Potter star Emma Watson opens up about her kissing scene with Rupert Grint. As we all know that Watson and Grint play the role of Hermoine Granger and Ron Weasley, who also end up falling in love with each other. It is obvious that they would share some intimate moments and so they did.

In the final film, Deathly Hallows part 2, Hermoine and Ron share a kiss after they destroy a Horcrux. Though a lovely moment for the viewers to see, even if their relationship comes as a surprise. However, Watson now recalls how it felt while shooting the scene.

As we know, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is set to be released tomorrow. It is a reunion special, celebrating 20 years since the first film came out. While talking about her kiss with Rupert Grint, Emma Watson said that it was ‘horrifying’ for both of them, according to Hindustan Times.

“Obviously, us kissing was the most horrifying thing either of us has ever had to go through,” Emma Watson said while talking about her kiss scene with Rupert Grint. David Yates, the director of the final four Harry Potter films, said, “I spoke to both of them in their trailers, made sure they were both comfortable. It was almost like prepping them for a major sports event.”

Meanwhile, Rupert said, “I think I kind of blacked out. I just remember your face getting closer and closer to mine.” Emma added that he made it sound “like an actual horror show,” to which he said, “It wasn’t that bad, I know.” Emma continued, “Kissing Rupert was one of the hardest things I have ever had to do. It just felt wrong, so wrong on every level because Dan, Rup, and I are so much siblings.”

Daniel Radcliffe, the actor who plays the role of Harry Potter also chimed in and shared that he teased Emma Watson and Rupert Grint about their kissing scene. He said, “I did not make this better because I have been told significantly that I was just being an absolute d**k about this and being like, ‘I am going to come on set and watch you guys kiss.'”

