Coldplay singer Chris Martin creates a lot of noise over his personal life. Well, one can only expect that ever since he’s started dating Fifty Shades Of Grey actress Dakota Johnson. The duo owned a house in Malibu that’s worth a whopping $12.5 million but they’ve sold it now. Scroll below for all the details.

For starters, that would come across as a post that would hint at trouble in paradise. Well, it will be a sigh of relief for fans to know that there’s only bigger and better that the couple is planning for their future.

As most know, Dakota Johnson began dating Chris Martin in 2017. The Coldplay singer was earlier married to actress Gwenyth Paltrow. He even shared 2 kids, Apple, and Mosses, with the Iron Man actress. The Social Network actress initially kept her relationship all hush-hush but now everything is out there in the open!

Fans would now be elated to hear that Chris Martin has sold his $12.5 million house in Malibu because there were huge profits being made on the property. Furthermore, he and Dakota Johnson have now brought another mansion in the same area.

A source close to E! News reveals the same as, “Chris bought and sold in Malibu in mid-December. He got an off-market offer on his Nantucket-style home for almost $2 million more than he paid for it, and he took it.”

The report further suggests that Chris Martin has invested the money “in a more private and desirable location for $14.4 million.” That’s some great upgrade, isn’t it?

Meanwhile, Dakota Johnson is also grabbing eyeballs as she opened up on her relationship with Chris. The actress in a recent interview revealed how she and her boyfriend prefer staying cosy and private because they’re often out for work!

