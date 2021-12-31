Spider-Man: No Way Home, starring Tom Holland, has surpassed Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight and is now the 12th highest-grossing film of all time in the domestic market. It is the third standalone film of the actor as the superhero and is the fourth movie in Marvel’s phase four. Along with Holland, it stars Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Willem Dafoe, Marisa Tomei, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, Jon Favreau, and Jacob Batalon.

The movie has been doing extremely well at the box office worldwide and has received more than favourable reviews from critics and the audience. Recently, No Way Home crossed the $1 billion mark and became the highest-grossing movie of 2021.

Now new reports have come in, suggesting that Spider-Man: No Way Home has become the 12th highest-grossing film of all time in the US, within just less than a half a month since its release. As reported by Deadline, the Tom Holland starrer has just surpassed Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight and Disney’s Star Wars spin-off Rogue One to be at that position.

The report states that The Dark Knight earned a staggering $534.85 million over its run in the United States. But Spider-Man: No Way Home sits at $536.59 million domestically. Meanwhile, Tom Holland starrer is also predicted to beat the live-action version of The Lion King, as well as Pixar’s Incredibles 2, as the film continues to show no sign of slowing down.

The movie also features the two older Spidey versions, played by Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. It also has a cameo of Daredevil and Venom. After a successful sequel, talks about a fourth one started. Several fans want to see Holland continue with the superhero and make more standalone films.

Another thing that the Spider-Man fans requested was to make The Amazing Spider-Man 3 with Andrew Garfield. They took to Twitter to express how the actor deserves it.

