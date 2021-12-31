Famous singer Camila Cabello recently sold her Los Angeles mansion for a whopping price of $4.3 million, which in the Indian market is rounding up to a cost of ₹32 crores. Well, this time the price isn’t the shocking news, but the fact that according to some reports it’s said that the house Camila recently sold was brought from Bollywood actor Uday Chopra.

This was just truly unexpected! Read on to know more deets.

So, as per multiple reports, which also include reports from real estate website The Dirt and Vogue India. Camila Cabello had bought the property from Uday Chopra in the year 2019 at a cost of $3.38 Million, which is around ₹25.21 crore in the Indian market.

As per another report by LA Times’ 2018, it is claimed that Uday Chopra had put the LA house for sale at a cost of $3.799 million. However, the actor later sold it to singer Camila Cabello at a lower price than what was actually decided.

Well, as said earlier, truly unexpected. Such a small world isn’t it?!

Meanwhile, the singer recently put the house on sale at $3.95 million and is said to have earned a huge profit of $350,000 after selling it.

Talking about Camila‘s house that she recently sold, it is said to be situated just above the Sunset Strip area in LA. The house that as per reports were sold by the actor to the singer is spread over 3,570 square foot. The LA house also is said to have a private courtyard entrance, multiple fireplaces, a saltwater pool, as well as a BBQ area. Some reports also state that one of the rooms was converted into a music room by the singer.

Meanwhile, last month Camila Cabello broke the news of her break-up with beau Shawn Mendes. The now ex-couple had made a joint statement and claimed that even after splitting they would remain best friends. Whereas talking about the Bollywood actor Uday Chopra, he was last seen in Dhoom 3.

