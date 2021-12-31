Spider-Man: No Way Home plans included Tom Hardy and Venom in the final battle scene. The latest Spidey film, featuring Tom Holland, had a cameo of Hardy’s symbiote at the end of the movie. But now, the writers of the movie have revealed that he was going to be a part of the climactic battle between the superheroes and the villains.

Other than Holland, the film also stars Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Willem Dafoe, Marisa Tomei, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, Jon Favreau, and Jacob Batalon, and is directed by Jon Watts.

While speaking to Variety, Spider-Man: No Way Home writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers revealed a lot of details regarding Tom Hardy’s Venom. They first shared that Eddie Brock and his alien symbiote was “definitely discussed” to be in the film’s final battle. However, plans changed in the end.

They further added that Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts also helmed the post-credits tag on “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” which showed Tom Hardy’s character is zapped into the MCU. Though the symbiote hasn’t met Spidey yet, Tom Holland once pitched in a crossover story.

While speaking with Empire in 2019, the actor said, “On the day that the announcement happened that I would no longer be in the MCU, I just drove over to [Spider-Man producer and former Sony exec] Amy Pascal’s house and sat with her by her pool, and we sat there for hours, just chatting, and pitching ideas for movies.”

“How would we do a film without Marvel? Does Peter Parker fall through a portal, and then he’s in the Venom world? Or do we do a Kraven The Hunter film? It was a nice distraction,” Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland added. There might be chances that Tom Hardy’s character meets Spidey in future movies.

