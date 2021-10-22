Uday Chopra, who is well known as Ali in the Dhoom movie franchise, has quit Twitter. On Thursday, October 21, the actor took to the micro-blogging site and remembered his father, filmmaker Yash Chopra, on his death anniversary. While informing all that he will be quitting Twitter after a couple more tweets, he also spoke about stars, galaxies and more.
Advertisement
At the same time, the actor took time to interact and apologize to his fans and followers as they “were unable to ignore” him. Read on to know what he said below.
Yesterday, Uday Chopra took to the micro-blogging site and wrote, “It’s Thursday so some of my last tweets, please bear with me…” When a Twitter user reacted to it, saying, “thank God it’s his last day, I can’t do this anymore,” the Dhoom actor apologised to her for what she felt over his tweets. He wrote, “But why did you have to do anything? I’m so sorry you were unable to ignore me, but that says more about you than me.” Before adding, “Oh gosh! I never wanted to make this person feel bad about this. I’m so sorry. Just be who you are, I’m no one.”
But why did you have to do anything? I’m so sorry you were unable to ignore me, but that says more about you than me
— Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) October 21, 2021
Oh gosh! I never wanted to make this person feel bad about this. I’m so sorry. Just be who you are, I’m no one
— Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) October 21, 2021
Advertisement
Trending
Talking about Yash Chopra in one of his final tweets, Uday Chopra wrote, “My father passed away this day 9 years ago. He left a void not only in the film industry but in the lives of all he touched. I think he took a part of me with him which I may never get back, but that is fine. We are all incomplete beings and we must learn to live with that.”
Uday Chopra further added, “But it’s not just Love that I felt for him. It was like a brotherhood that I lost. We understood that we were deeply different creatures and yet we accepted each other, with not just respect, but with humour. That’s how I will remember him…With respect and humour. My Dad always!!!”
But it’s not just Love that I felt for him. It was like a brotherhood that I lost. We understood that we were deeply different creatures and yet we accepted each other, with not just respect, but with humor. That’s how I will remember him…With respect and humor. My Dad always!!!
— Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) October 21, 2021
Among his last tweets, Uday went on to talk about stars, planets and the galaxy. He tweeted, “I was offered Starfleet or the Jedi academy. I chose Starfleet. Yes I know they are coming for me. This is my last tweet. NCC- 1701 awaits me goodbye!”
Are you happy Uday Chopra is off Twitter? Let us know in the comments.
Must Read: Salman Khan’s Ex Somy Ali Compares Aryan Khan Drug Case To Prostitution; Says, “I Feel Nothing But Pain For Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri Khan”
Advertisement.
Advertisement