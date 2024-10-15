Ranbir Kapoor has broken the internet with his hair makeover. And well, it is more than special because netizens are speculating if this is his look for Dhoom 4. While there’s no official confirmation, the production work has begun, and the gossip mill claims YRF has roped in the Animal actor for the leading role. Scroll below for details as the netizens react!
It all began as renowned hair stylist Aalim Hakim took to his Instagram handle to share the new look of the Brahmastra star. He looked dapper in an unbuttoned black shirt, but all eyes were on his new hairstyle. His slicked-back look had an uncanny resemblance to Hrithik Roshan‘s avatar from Dhoom.
Ranbir Kapoor ready for Dhoom 4?
Ranbir Kapoor looked hot as he wore Prada sunglasses and donned diamond ear-studs on a single side. The picture went viral in the blink of an eye, and many began speculating if it was his new look for Dhoom 4. The reactions remained mixed. Many were in awe of his latest avatar and expressed their excitement about his inclusion in the caper action film series.
Netizens react!
Others went on to call it a downfall of the Dhoom franchise as they wished Hrithik Roshan or Aamir Khan reprised their characters instead.
A user reacted, “Lag raha hai box office pe bhi Dhoom machega”
Another wrote, “Still looks like Hrithik’s lite version”
A fan commented, “Ranbir kapoor is a very good actor but he is not an action hero he did a fantastic job In animal but it’s the acting, direction and screenplay that made that film good. I liked Dhoom and Dhoom 2 but Vijay Krishna Acharya’s Dhoom was the worst of its kind.”
“I am still saying this animal was a blockbuster only because of sandeep reddy vanga Don’t assume that if there is Ranbir Kapoor in a film it became same hit as animal animal gets more box office numbers only because of brand vanga . Love and war me dekh Lena,” another wrote.
A user expressed their excitement, “OMG… It will be huge blockbuster… can’t wait to see first glimpse of it.”
Take a look at Ranbir Kapoor’s new avatar below:
View this post on Instagram
Would you like to see Ranbir Kapoor in Dhoom 4?
Other upcoming projects!
RK has an exciting lineup of versatile projects. He will be next seen in Love And War alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. He also has Brahmastra Part 2, Animal Park, in the pipeline. One of the most anticipated projects in his kitty is Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana.
