Ranbir Kapoor has broken the internet with his hair makeover. And well, it is more than special because netizens are speculating if this is his look for Dhoom 4. While there’s no official confirmation, the production work has begun, and the gossip mill claims YRF has roped in the Animal actor for the leading role. Scroll below for details as the netizens react!

It all began as renowned hair stylist Aalim Hakim took to his Instagram handle to share the new look of the Brahmastra star. He looked dapper in an unbuttoned black shirt, but all eyes were on his new hairstyle. His slicked-back look had an uncanny resemblance to Hrithik Roshan‘s avatar from Dhoom.

Ranbir Kapoor ready for Dhoom 4?

Ranbir Kapoor looked hot as he wore Prada sunglasses and donned diamond ear-studs on a single side. The picture went viral in the blink of an eye, and many began speculating if it was his new look for Dhoom 4. The reactions remained mixed. Many were in awe of his latest avatar and expressed their excitement about his inclusion in the caper action film series.