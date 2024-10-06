In the last few days, Dhoom 4 has been grabbing all the media attention, and there’s a strong reason behind it. While there was no official confirmation, it was learned that Ranbir Kapoor, along with other new faces, will be headlining the fourth installment of YRF’s blockbuster franchise. So, amid this, let’s have a look at the box office performance of all previous films in the Dhoom franchise!

In the post-pandemic era, we have seen how big a film can turn out to be if it’s padded by a popular franchise. At such a time, the fourth installment of the Dhoom franchise is a hot property. We can also say that this franchise isn’t just popular, but it’s one of the most game-changing franchises in Bollywood, so the potential is too high. For setting such a base, credits need to be given to YRF and, of course, the three leading baddies – John Abraham, Hrithik Roshan, and Aamir Khan.

The journey started in 2004

It all started in 2004 when YRF created Dhoom. It featured an uber-cool antagonist in John Abraham, who created a sensation with his looks and hairstyle. The craze of bikes and unique content made the film a huge success. Made on a budget of just 11 crores, it raked in 32.50 crores net at the Indian box office. It enjoyed 1.01 crore footfalls.

Return of Dhoom in 2006!

After two years, in 2006, the franchise returned with Dhoom 2, and this time, Hrithik Roshan joined the cast as a super thief. He brought his own aura to the character, which was backed by powerful content. For this one, YRF pumped up big money but also made hefty returns. Reportedly, the film was made on a budget of 42 crores, and against this, it earned 81 crores net at the Indian box office. It registered 2.15 crore footfalls.

Dhoom for the third time!

This time, it was a long wait, and YRF returned with Dhoom 3 in 2013, i.e., after 7 years. After Hrithik, it was Aamir Khan’s turn to be a baddie. His inclusion took the franchise to the next level and despite mixed reviews, the film amassed a staggering 280.25 crores net at the Indian box office. It was reportedly made at 125 crores. It registered 2.97 crore footfalls.

Total investment and returns

On the whole, YRF spent 178 crores on the first three Dhoom installments, and against this, it made 393.75 crores net at the Indian box office. That means the franchise yielded an ROI (return on investment) of 215.75 crores, which equals 121.20% returns.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Vettaiyan Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (4 Days To Go): Sells 88K+ Tickets In Less Than 24 Hours – Rajinikanth Mania Is Back!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News